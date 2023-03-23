Meghan Markle wanted to 'prevent' friends from media attacks

 
Meghan Markle was deeply worried about her legal cases against tabloids during her first few months in America.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant in 2020, strived hard to protect all the people associated to her inorder to win her case against the British press.

Prince Harry writes in his memoir : “There was a pressing issue with her legal case against the tabloids. The Mail was up to its usual tricks. Their first crack at offering a defense had been patently ridiculous, so now they were trying a new defense, which was even more ridiculous. They were arguing that they’d printed Meg’s letter to her father because of a story in People magazine, which quoted a handful of Meg’s friends —anonymously.”

Harry adds: “The tabloids argued that Meg had orchestrated these quotes, used her friends as de facto spokespeople, and thus the Mail had every right to publish her letter to her father. More, they now wanted the names of Meg’s previously anonymous friends read into the official court record—to destroy them. Meg was determined to do everything in her power to prevent that.”

