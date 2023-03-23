Prince Harry will have to leave US after visa uproar ?

Some royals experts think Prince Harry will have to leave the US after it was demanded that his visa application be made public.

The demand was made by a conservative think tank called The Heritage Foundation in view of his confessions of drug use.

The Duke of Sussex admitted to using drugs including cocaine, cannabis and psychedelics in the past.

Quoting two royal commentators, a report in express.co said Harry may have to "pack his bags" and head back to the UK.

"This might be illegal, he might have to pack his bags and move back home," said host of the Royally Us podcast Christina Garibaldi.

Co-host Christine Ross added: "I can't imagine if Prince Harry gets deported, what a drama it would be. You know, this is true. When you apply for a visa you sort of have to prove that you are a really upstanding citizen, that there's no chance you're going to be in any trouble in your new country.



