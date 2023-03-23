Jennifer Aniston talks Cher hangouts as a teen: ‘So wild!’

 
entertainment
Famed actor Jennifer Aniston recently broke down her relationship with Cher as a teenager.

The star weighed in on everything during her most recent interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan, this Wednesday.

She started the conversation off by explaining her high school days and admitted that she attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School alongside Cher’s son Chaz Bono.

She was even quoted saying, “It was just wild and wonderful cause we didn't really know Cher.”

“We were little kids in high school, though I guess you understand a little bit at that point. It was just fun to be able to hang out with Cher.”

Often times Aniston would also wind up in Cher’s snack supply and added, “Yes, she had food, from Belduccis, as she likes to say. And she seems to think I ate it all.”

“She would always go, 'Yeah, you ate me out of house and home.' And I was like, 'How was I the only one partaking in the cold cuts!'”

