Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to arrange their own ‘finery’ for King’s Coronation

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to attend the Coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey on May 5th, 2023, but there’s a chance they would be dressed differently from the Royal Family.

According to author and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t wear robes or a coronet, which is a small crown consisting of ornaments fixed on a metal ring.

“Causing maximum angst is the vexed question of the Sussexes; will they attend the big day and if so in what capacity? Historical precedent doesn’t bode well,” she told the outlet. “After his own abdication and fall from grace Edward VIII attended neither the 1937 coronation of his brother George VI nor his niece Elizabeth’s in 1953.”

She added, “However in our changed times with a father-King who wants both his sons by his side, expect to see Harry there but minus a coronet and robe.”

Dunlop speculated that “with the exception of Prince William, at this Coronation peers of the realm will not be paying homage to the new King so it is unlikely that Harry will have to go down on bended knee.

“Likewise, if Meghan attends, any Coronation finery will be entirely her own. Expect very few to stand on ceremony for the Duchess of Sussex.”

Dunlop noted that “in contrast history suggests working royals will stand out.”

Citing an example of Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, Dunlop explained that in 1953, she had had her own coronation gown designed by Norman Hartnell, embroidered with roses and daisies and offset with a stunning Cartier tiara.

Princess Margaret “ravelled to the Abbey with the Queen Mother and they sat in a box overlooking proceedings with a four-year-old Prince Charles squashed between them.”

“A similar scenario for the Princess of Wales and her three children is likely – William and his offspring are next in line to the throne and coronations deliberately emphasise the order of precedence and succession,” she added.

“Like it or not this state occasion is all about royal hierarchy. Visual messaging through both costume and carriage will remind us who the future King and Queen are (whether the Sussexes like it or not!)”

Prince Harry famously wasn’t allowed to wear military uniform for the late Queen’s funeral last year – but was permitted to do so at a lying-in state vigil.