Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘constantly grate on people’

File Footage

Experts have just accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of ‘grating on people’ with just their behavior.



Meghan’s former pal Nick Ede made these admissions while weighing in on the Coronation attendee list.

There he accused Prince Harry of “grating on people” with his recent actions.

According to Express UK “I do think that with the documentary, and the podcast, and the book, that it's become as a lot of people say a pity party,” he admitted at the start of the chat.

“And when you really look at it and actually look into their world, it's difficult when we see what's going on in the world with a huge economic crisis and wars etc, to kind sympathise anymore.”

“The first interview [with Oprah] really did open up people's eyes to a lot and I think it was really significant.”

“But they keep saying, 'here's my life. It's terrible. And we're here to educate you guys. To be honest, I think that is going to start to grate on people.”