 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Chris Martin explains why he eats one meal a day
Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day

Chris Martin has recently opened up about his eating habits during podcast interview.

Speaking on Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the Coldplay frontman revealed that he only eats one meal a day after being inspired by Bruce Springsteen.

“I actually don't have dinner anymore. I stop eating at four every day,” said the 46-year-old.

The singer continued, “I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway,” shared the musician.

Chris mentioned, “I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me’ and Patti [Bruce's wife] said he's only eating one meal a day.”

“I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That's my next challenge’,” he added.

Chris quipped that his only meal of the day is “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce”.

Earlier in 2021, the singer told BBC Radio 2: “I'm not a great cook. I've cooked twice in the last 10 years and both times the Fire Brigade came and I'd like to send a shout out to them in North London Fire Department who've saved me twice. The second time they came and said 'have you been cooking again?”

“Um, er, pasta and toast because I said I'd cook dinner, but then I got distracted and went to work on a song and then forgot until, anyway!” he confessed.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone

Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone
Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations

Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations
Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage

Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage
'Ted Lasso' star Juno Temple took inspiration from ‘Legally Blonde’

'Ted Lasso' star Juno Temple took inspiration from ‘Legally Blonde’
BAFTA receives flak for defending all-white nominees for leading actress TV award

BAFTA receives flak for defending all-white nominees for leading actress TV award
'Peaky Blinders' writer to pen new ‘Star Wars’ film

'Peaky Blinders' writer to pen new ‘Star Wars’ film
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘constantly grate on people’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘constantly grate on people’
Eva Longoria is producing Spanish version of Netflix hit 'Call My Agent!'

Eva Longoria is producing Spanish version of Netflix hit 'Call My Agent!'
John Travolta is the best mentor, says Ella Bleu Travolta

John Travolta is the best mentor, says Ella Bleu Travolta
Emma Chamberlain addresses $10,000 Instagram DM allegations

Emma Chamberlain addresses $10,000 Instagram DM allegations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘low-hanging fruit’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘low-hanging fruit’