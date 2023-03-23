Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day

Chris Martin has recently opened up about his eating habits during podcast interview.



Speaking on Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast, the Coldplay frontman revealed that he only eats one meal a day after being inspired by Bruce Springsteen.

“I actually don't have dinner anymore. I stop eating at four every day,” said the 46-year-old.

The singer continued, “I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway,” shared the musician.

Chris mentioned, “I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me’ and Patti [Bruce's wife] said he's only eating one meal a day.”

“I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That's my next challenge’,” he added.

Chris quipped that his only meal of the day is “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce”.

Earlier in 2021, the singer told BBC Radio 2: “I'm not a great cook. I've cooked twice in the last 10 years and both times the Fire Brigade came and I'd like to send a shout out to them in North London Fire Department who've saved me twice. The second time they came and said 'have you been cooking again?”

“Um, er, pasta and toast because I said I'd cook dinner, but then I got distracted and went to work on a song and then forgot until, anyway!” he confessed.