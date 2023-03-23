 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member
Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member

Victoria Beckham turned to her social media handle to ask her fans for help and recommendations after discovering that one of her fluffy family members was complete "out of control".

Victoria, 48, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening and shared a picture of her beloved husband, football star David Beckham, snuggled up to one of their pet dogs.

Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member

Sharing the photography, the posh designer asked fans to "send help" and penned "Send help!! My dog's bush is out of control!!!”

Looking for a dog groomer, the former Spice Girls star pleaded, "West London recommendations, please! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham."

The Beckham family has resided in the West London area of Holland Park for many years.

Victoria’s latest post came a week after she shared a fun clip of the husband-and-wife duo holding hands during a sweaty gym session at home.

Victoria and David performed tough leg raises, working their abs in unison. The mother of four was dressed in her trademark head-to-toe black, while the footballer was shirtless for their session.

More From Entertainment:

Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut
Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why

Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why
Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates

Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates
Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy

Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy
Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day

Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day
Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone

Bella Hadid wishes for 'peaceful Ramadan' for everyone
Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations

Meghan Markle ‘should’ve warned’ Prince Harry about drug revelations
Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage

Tom Brady plays with fans amid Gisele Bündchen explains failed marriage
'Ted Lasso' star Juno Temple took inspiration from ‘Legally Blonde’

'Ted Lasso' star Juno Temple took inspiration from ‘Legally Blonde’
BAFTA receives flak for defending all-white nominees for leading actress TV award

BAFTA receives flak for defending all-white nominees for leading actress TV award
'Peaky Blinders' writer to pen new ‘Star Wars’ film

'Peaky Blinders' writer to pen new ‘Star Wars’ film