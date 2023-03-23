 
Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut

She also revealed a second visual film on March 22nd
K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo has revealed a second concept picture for her soon-to-arrive solo debut called Me. The single album is set to come out on March 31st.

The new concept photo steps away from all the previous teasers that have been revealed, showing a simple shot of Jisoo staring into the camera. Her debut track will be called Flower.

She also revealed a second visual film on March 22nd which teased at the album’s concept as different visuals flickered on the screen. Fans of Blackpink are highly excited about the release of her album and music video, as their agency YG Entertainment revealed that this is their most high-budget production to date.

She is also the final member of the girl group to be getting a solo debut. She made her acting debut in 2021 in the Korean drama called Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae-in.

