Thursday Mar 23 2023
K-pop group TXT continue charting on Billboard’s Top 60

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

They also managed to take the No. 40 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 chart
K-pop band TXT is now the second artist to have remained in the top 60 of the Billboard 200 chart for seven weeks consecutively. They have also climbed up on the chart nearly two months after releasing it.

Their album The Name Chapter: Temptation initially debuted on the chart last month and has now managed to climb up in its seventh week. The album rose to No. 52, marking yet another week on the Billboard 200.

They are also still charting steadily at No. 2 on the Billboard World Albums Chart and climbed up to No. 4 on the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart as well. They initially debuted at No. 1 on all three charts.

They also managed to take the No. 40 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.  

