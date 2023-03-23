 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Jisoo breaks record ahead of solo debut

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

These numbers make her the first female soloist to reach this benchmark
These numbers make her the first female soloist to reach this benchmark

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink has shattered the record for the highest stock of pre-orders by a solo female artist in history. Her single album and debut track are set to come out on March 31st.

On March 20th, Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment announced that Jisoo’s solo debut album Me has surpassed 950,000 stock pre-orders. These numbers make her the first female soloist to reach this benchmark.

YG Entertainment added: “Considering that there are still 11 days left until the album’s release, it may be worth looking forward to [Jisoo] securing the title of first female K-pop solo ‘million seller.'”

If Jisoo indeed does manage to become a million-seller, she will be joining the ranks of Baekhyun from the group EXO, Jin from BTS and Seo Taiji from Seo Taiji and Boys.

More From Entertainment:

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ sees return of THIS actor from first movie’s vault scene

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ sees return of THIS actor from first movie’s vault scene
K-pop group TXT continue charting on Billboard’s Top 60

K-pop group TXT continue charting on Billboard’s Top 60
Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks

Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks
Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz
Bella Ramsey breaks her silence on ‘painful’ trolling

Bella Ramsey breaks her silence on ‘painful’ trolling
Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut
Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why

Bella Ramsey confesses she cannot watch Game of Thrones: Here’s why
Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member

Victoria Beckham asks fans to ‘send help’ for ‘unexpected’ family member
Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates

Ryujin from K-pop group Itzy talks about appreciating dance and her bandmates
Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy

Jenna Bush Hager discusses about her ‘really hard’ ectopic pregnancy
Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston points at 'supportive husband' while promoting ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day

Chris Martin explains why he 'eats one meal' a day