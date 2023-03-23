 
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track

He achieved the biggest debut of a K-pop soloist in Spotify history
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has revealed a new teaser for his upcoming lead track named Like Crazy. The song is a part of his solo debut album Face.

The teaser shows him sitting at a round table similar to the teaser photo dropped for the track earlier. The song is set to drop on March 24th along with the rest of the album. Jimin will be releasing both the English and Korean versions of the song.

He also recently came out with the pre-release track for the album called Set Me Free Pt. 2. The song was an instant success, sweeping the iTunes charts globally in over 100 countries barely ten hours after its release.

He also achieved the biggest debut of a K-pop soloist in Spotify history along with topping several other charts as well.

