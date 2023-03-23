 
Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series

Netflix Wednesday actress Christina Ricci, who played an evil teacher Marilyn Thornhill in the first season revealed she is open to return to the series.

Christina, 43, played coy when asked if she's going to be back for the second instalment.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she admitted, "I don't think I'm allowed to say."

She then continued, "on my end, the door is open, she was so fun to play! It's always so fun to play a villain."

Christina, who played the role of Wednesday Addams in a pair of Addams Family movies in 1991 and 1993, also gushed over lead star Jenna Ortega, 20, who is playing Wednesday in the series.

"Jenna is so smart and grounded and talented and capable, I think she doesn't need any help" she expressed.

The latter recently admitted she thought nobody was going to watch Wednesday.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper "I didn’t expect the reaction. The ['Wednesday'] cast and I, I remember, we used to talk about it in Romania [where the show was filmed], we were like, ‘Hey, what do you think will happen with the show?’ That was it, that was the most we ever really got into it. So I thought it wasn’t going to be watched. That it will be a nice little gem that someone finds, but..."

