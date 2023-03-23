WATCH: Here's how you can get your CNIC made online

A screengrab of the new app launched by the NADRA. — Photo by author

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday launched its ID services to mobile screens of Pakistani citizens by making its next-generation Pak ID Mobile App operational with a beta release.



“Citizens can now process applications of their identity card and documents using this app,” a statement issued by the top database authority said.

It should be noted that after completing the entire application process through the app from the comfort of their home, people can get their ID documents delivered to their doorstep.

“With the Pak ID mobile app, citizens can now apply for their identity documents including CNIC, family registration certificate without visiting Nadra offices, avoiding long queues and long waiting hours,” the statement mentioned.

Here's how you can get your CNIC made online

Speaking on the occasion, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said that the latest version of Pak ID Mobile has a built-in document recognition system and contactless biometric verification which allow users to enjoy a wholesome experience through a complete range of ID issuance services including uploading and submitting of documents, capturing photograph and fingerprints, and adding digital signatures using smartphones.



“This innovative approach is a significant step towards achieving the goal of Digital Pakistan by improving service delivery,” he added.

It should be noted that the app promises to bring maximum convenience to all citizens living within the country and beyond geographical boundaries.

It may also add another feather to Nadra’s cap which has already brought home the honour of being the first nation in the world that has implemented multi-biometric capturing and submitting documents online.

Malik said: “The app has been built using contactless technology which truly digitalises the experience of getting ID documents just using a smartphone.”