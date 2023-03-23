Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'hypocrisy' exposed by royal fans

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have been invited to attend King Charles coronation, reportedly want their eldest child Prince Archie's fourth birthday to be factored into the Coronation plans, but some people don't believe it's a major issue with the Sussex.



Despite being the grandchildren of the 74-year-old monarch, it is believed that Meghan and Harry's children have not been invited, with sources citing that they are "very young".



This will provide a major headache for the Sussexes as the date of the Coronation - May 6 - is also Archie's birthday. There are reportedly fears that the the couple could 'upstage' the Coronation if they try to go to heavy on Archie's birthday celebrations.

But some royal fans think differently as the have pointed out that Harry was playing polo on his son's third birthday last year, with one saying: "Considering last year Harry played polo on his birthday, I can't quite understand the upset."

Some have claimed that it would be the Duke's "hypocrisy" if he's at loggerheads with the Firm for this reason.

Another added: Archie's father was riding horses with pal Nacho Figueras, the Argentinian actor who appeared in the Sussex's Netflix documentary and was also thanked in the acknowledgements in autobiography Spare.

The third one commented: "Given that Prince Harry played polo on Archie's birthday this year, I don't think they place too much importance on dedicating the whole day to celebrating their son's birthday,"

Harry and Meghan allegedly have a number of varying demands which need to be fulfilled if they are to attend, including some recognition of their son's celebration.



Royal columnist Lee Cohen, who believes the weekend must only be about one thing, said: "It's terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion.



"It's not as if the Royal Family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite."

Archie and Lilibet may have new royal titles, but it doesn't look like they will be appearing at the Coronation along with their older cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and possibly Prince Louis.



Charles' accession to the throne means the Sussex youngsters, who live According to royal historian and author Dr Tessa Dunlop, it would be "odd" if Archie has not been invited to the event.