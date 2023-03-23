‘Attacks on courts’: Govt forms JIT to probe cases against Imran Khan

 
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has announced that a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) is set up to probe four cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and his supporters for allegedly attacking courts and law enforcers, vandalism and stopping the court from functioning.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the security czar said that the JIT is headed by Additional Inspector General of Police Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed, comprising representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Intelligence (MI) and DIG Headquarters Islamabad Awais Ahmad.

More to follow...

