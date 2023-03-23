 
K-pop group GOT7’s Jinyoung gives update on military enlistment

K-pop group GOT7’s Jinyoung provides an update to fans about his upcoming military enlistment. The singer and actor is meant to begin his mandatory military service this year.

Although his agency did confirm that he would be enlisting in 2023, they admitted that they did not have a set time yet. Fans have been waiting since the year began to hear of when he would be leaving for his service.

Another GOT7 member Jay B enlisted in the military without any announcements earlier this year and fans only found out when he made a donation as the charity clarified that he is “currently completing his military duty as a public service work personnel.”

Jinyoung responded when fans began asking about his plans for enlistment: “What are you curious about? I’ll let you know when I go [to the military] so don’t worry about it. No more worrying.”

