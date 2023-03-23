 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Guneet Monga reveals secret ‘Oscar winner’ recipe of film

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Guneet Monga talks about her win at the Oscars 2022
Guneet Monga talks about her win at the Oscars 2022

Guneet Monga brought Oscar for her film The Elephant Whisperer. She produced the film alongside Achin Jain who feels surreal about the win. She said, "This is the real celebration. Coming back home. That moment was surreal, humbling but the reeling in is happening now. The joy I feel... is the joy I see in everyone's eyes. So we feel very proud."

Addressing the celebrations, she said, "I have said this thing during 'The Lunchbox', its very important to understand that the film should have solid American distribution if you are aiming for the Oscars. Because we had solid American distribution, the film was seen more, heard more, celebrated more. We are here because of the incredible experience with Netflix USA. I am hopeful for many more now."

Discussing her film and the remarkable win, she said, "We will only sit here and guess, but it's a very fair voting process. We are not allowed to ask them what made them choose a winner, but I think if the film has appealed to so many people, its the beauty of Kartiki's (director Kartiki Gonsalves) vision, 'Bomman and Billie's true love towards the elephants. We have seen 2-year old kids being awestruck by the movie. I don't think the academy voters are anyone else, they are filmmakers and the beauty of the film spoke to them above and beyond."

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar gets injured during shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Anshula Kapoor looks ethereal in black bodysuit, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

Aditya Roy Kapur plays suspect in Gumraah, trailer released

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Rajkummar Rao stuns Hansal Mehta in Bheed

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

Kartik Aaryan spends ‘tough’ day at shoot, worries fans

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' gets tribute from 'Quick Style'
Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'

Varun Dhawan teases fans with Ananya Panday's upcoming show 'Call Me Bae'
Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction

Sara Ali Khan wanted 'Atrangi Re' director to replace her in the film: See his reaction
Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart

Atif Aslam announces arrival of 'new queen' of his heart
Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'

Alia Bhatt, Katrina, Priyanka's 'Jee Le Zaraa': Farhan Akhtar steps out for 'location scout'
Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'

Zayed Khan announces comback to silver screen after '12 years'
Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date

Netflix season 'Indian Matchmaking' season 3 set to release on THIS date