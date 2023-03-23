 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and more negotiating with Netflix to star in 'The Perfect Couple'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and more negotiating with Netflix to star in The Perfect Couple

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, and Jack Reynor have been negotiating to star in the upcoming Netflix series, The Perfect Couple.

Emmy winner Susanne Bier, credited for The Undoing which starred Nicole Kidman, is directing and executive producing the Netflix show.

As per Deadline, the limited series was previously heading to Fox, however it went to Netflix in August 2022.

The Perfect Couple is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and more negotiating with Netflix to star in The Perfect Couple

The story follows "Nantucket native Celeste Otis, who on the Fourth of July, is about to marry the perfect man, who just so happens to be from the wealthiest family in the area. But when a body is discovered floating in the harbor on the morning of what was to be the #weddingoftheyear, everyone at the party is suddenly a suspect."

Cast members and their character details haven't been officially confirmed.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group GOT7’s Jinyoung gives update on military enlistment

K-pop group GOT7’s Jinyoung gives update on military enlistment
K-pop group Ateez drops new Japanese single

K-pop group Ateez drops new Japanese single
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'hypocrisy' exposed by royal fans

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'hypocrisy' exposed by royal fans
BTS’ Jimin’s new songs considered unfit for broadcast

BTS’ Jimin’s new songs considered unfit for broadcast
'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney explains how she made her way into industry

'Euphoria' actor Sydney Sweeney explains how she made her way into industry
Kelly Ripa husband was 'insanely jealous'

Kelly Ripa husband was 'insanely jealous'

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Christina Ricci drops hints of returning to series
‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life

‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life
Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala
Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track
K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza

K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza