Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber and more negotiating with Netflix to star in 'The Perfect Couple'

Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, and Jack Reynor have been negotiating to star in the upcoming Netflix series, The Perfect Couple.

Emmy winner Susanne Bier, credited for The Undoing which starred Nicole Kidman, is directing and executive producing the Netflix show.

As per Deadline, the limited series was previously heading to Fox, however it went to Netflix in August 2022.

The Perfect Couple is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.

The story follows "Nantucket native Celeste Otis, who on the Fourth of July, is about to marry the perfect man, who just so happens to be from the wealthiest family in the area. But when a body is discovered floating in the harbor on the morning of what was to be the #weddingoftheyear, everyone at the party is suddenly a suspect."

Cast members and their character details haven't been officially confirmed.