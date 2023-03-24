Prince Harry eyes 'watered' as psychic told Princess Diana is 'very proud' of him

 
Prince Harry is touching upon stunning conversation he had with a psychic in 2020.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex recalls feeling an energy around the lady, the moment he met her.

He pens: “She felt an energy around me too, she said. Your mother is with you. I know. I’ve felt that of late. She said: No. She’s with you. Right now. I felt my neck grow warm. My eyes watered. Your mother knows you’re looking for clarity. Your mother feels your confusion. She knows that you have so many questions. I do. The answers will come in time.One day in the future. Have patience.”

Harry then asked: “Patience? The word caught in my throat. In the meantime, the woman said, my mother was very proud of me. And fully supportive. She knew it wasn’t easy. What wasn’t? Your mother says: You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

