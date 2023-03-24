 
King Charles performs THIS royal duty ahead of France visit

King Charles has made an inaugural visit to the new European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) London headquarters ahead of his visit to France on Sunday.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was established in 1991 at the end of the Cold War to build open market economies and promote private enterprise in the former communist countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

On his visit to their new London headquarters, the King toured the offices, met staff and heard how the EBRD has embedded sustainability measures into their new London office.

The 26-storey skyscraper where the EBRD is based is one of the most environmentally advanced buildings in the UK, being fully powered by renewable energy.

With their work now primarily focussing on the green economy, inclusion and digitalisation, the bank has invested over £160 billion in more than 6,600 projects and is currently active in 36 economies across three continents.

30 years ago, in March 1993, as the Prince of Wales, the King opened the bank’s previous headquarters in Bishopsgate.

