Jonas Brothers reveal ‘The Album’ is ‘window into our lives’

Friday Mar 24 2023
Friday Mar 24, 2023

The Jonas Brothers are gearing up for the release of their upcoming sixth studio album titled, The Album.

The sibling trio, comprising of Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas, took to their social media and gave fans an insight into their latest project, saying The Album will offer a raw look into their lives as fathers, husbands and brothers.

Taking to their joint Twitter account, the Jonas Brothers dropped a video and wrote, “For the first time, the three of us are in the same place in life - and as we continue to grow as brothers, husbands, fathers & artists, this project is a window into our lives.”

“It’s the story of where we have been, what we have learned and where we are now,” they concluded.

In the video clip, Joe was heard stating, “we’ve grown as a family,” as a photo of him and his wife, Sophie Turner, played across the screen.

The video clip also featured an adorable glimpse of Malti Marie, Nick’s daughter, with his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Kevin, was also shown in a family photo with his wife Danielle and their two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

“A part of this album is like we have a real honest conversation with the music and the lyrics behind what we’re saying,” Joe said. “I feel like we’re just tapping into something really special.”

“It may sound cliché, but we truly do feel that this is our best body of work yet,” Joe stated.

The Album will be available for streaming on May 12.

