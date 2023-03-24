 
Friday Mar 24 2023
'3 Idiots' sequel: Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi's reaction breaks the internet

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Kareena Kapoor drops hint of 3 idiots sequel
Kareena Kapoor drops hint of '3 idiots' sequel

After Kareena Kapoor dropped the hint of 3 idiots sequel, co-stars Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaafri and Mona Singh posted their reactions to the news on social media. 

Kareena, in her video, tagged Boman asking him if he knew about the sequel or not. Boman has now shared a video with a caption: “How can they make a #3Idiots sequel without Virus? Virus villain nahi hoga toh kaun hoga, aur kya hi hoga?? @kareenakapoorkhan @jaavedjaaferi.”

At the end of the video, he asked someone to call Jaaved to confirm if he knew about it or not.

After Boman shared the video, Jaaved took it to his Instagram sharing his reaction to the surprising news. He wrote: “Arre.. @kareenakapoor & @Boman_Irani ko nahi liya… toh phir pakka @monajsingh ko bhi nahi liya hoga.”

In the video, Jaaferi seemed shocked hearing about the sequel so suddenly. He mentioned that he did not knew even though he was the original Rancho and not Aamir.

Soon after him, Mona Singh also posted her reaction video saying: “Itna bada secret mujhse chupaya, am feeling left out. @omivaidya_official do u know anything about this?”

The 3 idiots sequel rumours emerged when Aamir Khan, Sharma Joshi and R Madhavan reunited to promote Sharman Gujrati film Congratulations. Since then, everybody is speculating that the meeting was not just for the promotions but also it was a hint.

Now these reaction videos are making netizens eager to know what is in store. Though, there is no official confirmation about 3 idiots sequel, but the reaction video’s show that all these actor are coming up with something exciting. 

