 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Lana Del Rey drops album 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Lana Del Rey drops album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey drops album 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'

Lana Del Rey has officially released her new album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd on March 24, 2023.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd marked Del Rey's ninth full-length album in only 14 years of her career.

With the exception of her self-titled debut EP from 2010, which ranked at # 20, every one of those album has ranked in top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, with two of them hitting the summit Ultraviolence from 2014 and Lust for Life from 2017.

Ocean Blvd also carries the previously-released single A&W, The Grants and the title track. It is co-produced by Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji.

The Cherry Blossom singer is the reigning Visionary Award winner at Billboard Women in Music.

Speaking at the annual ceremony earlier this month, the 37-year-old admitted to being happy with how it’s all going.

“I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy,” she said during her speech.

“When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008” she added.

She further continued, “I feel like being happy is the ultimate goal, so I did it.”

Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML are guests on Ocean Blvd, which includes 16 songs in total and can be streamed on Spotify and other platforms.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour
King Charles visit to France postponed over protests

King Charles visit to France postponed over protests
BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'

BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'
Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’

Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’
King Charles comes out in support of Prince William amid Russian criticism

King Charles comes out in support of Prince William amid Russian criticism
Rihanna receives ‘dramatic’ marriage proposal after security stops unidentified man

Rihanna receives ‘dramatic’ marriage proposal after security stops unidentified man
Keanu Reeves ‘cut a man’s head open’ during ‘John Wick’ stunt slip-up

Keanu Reeves ‘cut a man’s head open’ during ‘John Wick’ stunt slip-up
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director dismisses 'deepfake' allegations

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' director dismisses 'deepfake' allegations

Ben Affleck explains why he could not cast Matt Damon in The Town

Ben Affleck explains why he could not cast Matt Damon in The Town
Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham on being in a ‘throuple’ with wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘are terror’ within Palace walls

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘are terror’ within Palace walls