'John Wick 4' becomes franchise-best with record breaking domestic previews

John Wick: Chapter 4 smashed franchise record in domestic previews with an impressive opening of whopping $8.9 million.

The franchise preview hauls have increased over the years, as John Wick had $950,000 in domestic previews, John Wick 2 had $2.2 million and John Wick 3 had $5.9 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is on its way to surpass the third movie’s record-setting opening weekend with an expected bow between $65 million and $70 million.

Impressively, each film has gradually increased its opening weekend release after release.

The original John Wick opened with $14 million in 2014, followed by 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 ($30.4 million) and 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ($56.8 million).

John Wick: Chapter 4 has the largest price tag, costing more than $100 million spent in its production, but it should finish with the highest total of the series.

John Wick 3 closed on $328.3 million globally, followed by John Wick 2 with $174.3 million and the original with $86.1 million.

As the only new major release this weekend, John Wick 4 will have no problem beating last week’s box office champ, Shazam: Fury of the Gods.