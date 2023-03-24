 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix attains streaming rights for Jessica Chastain starrer 'I Am Not Alone'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Netflix attains streaming rights for Jessica Chastain starrer I Am Not Alone

Netflix acquired streaming rights for I Am Not Alone starring Jessica Chastain.

Netflix has reportedly made a six-figure deal to sign the movie, based on. short story of the same name.

According to What's on Netflix, Misha Green has been tapped by the streaming giant to direct and write the screenplay for I Am Not Alone.

Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, Craig Flores, Scott Glassgold, and Peter Katz are producing along with Chastain and her Freckle Pictures partner Kelly Carmichael and Misha Green.

Kinberg said of Misha Green, "I’m a massive fan of Misha’s work, and been friends with Craig for years, so when I got sent this story and heard they were involved, I absolutely flipped out. Misha’s vision for it is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And getting to work with Jessica again makes it even dreamer."

Craig Flores added, "Collaborating again with visionary writer-director Misha Green and her unique literary voice on this sci-fi horror franchise is an absolute dream. And combining two creative powerhouses like Misha and Simon Kinberg is more than any producer could ask for."

According to the synopsis from Deadline, "The story of I Am Not Alone centers around a mother of a young daughter whose life unravels when she suffers unbearable migraines that cause her to hallucinate as she begins to see creatures. It is the template for a grounded sci-fi story about a mother forced to defend her family against a threat only she can see."

More From Entertainment:

Lewis Capaldi reflects on his mental health struggle in his new tell-all documentary

Lewis Capaldi reflects on his mental health struggle in his new tell-all documentary
Blac Chyna removes plastic surgery and quits OnlyFans: Here’s why

Blac Chyna removes plastic surgery and quits OnlyFans: Here’s why
Diane Keaton confesses she won’t ever date again

Diane Keaton confesses she won’t ever date again
Christina Ricci believes being a child star was her ‘escape’ from awful childhood

Christina Ricci believes being a child star was her ‘escape’ from awful childhood
'John Wick 4' becomes franchise-best with record breaking domestic previews

'John Wick 4' becomes franchise-best with record breaking domestic previews
Chris Martin comes under fire after he shares about skipping dinner

Chris Martin comes under fire after he shares about skipping dinner
Netflix confirms renewal of 'You' for season 5 with new showrunners

Netflix confirms renewal of 'You' for season 5 with new showrunners
Fans call out racist comments on New Jeans’ Instagram towards Halle Bailey

Fans call out racist comments on New Jeans’ Instagram towards Halle Bailey
Blackpink’s Lisa returns as mentor for new group

Blackpink’s Lisa returns as mentor for new group
Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez thanks senior idols

Hongjoong from K-pop group Ateez thanks senior idols
Jimin from BTS to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimin from BTS to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Demi Lovato reimagines 'Heart Attack' after 10 years of its release

Demi Lovato reimagines 'Heart Attack' after 10 years of its release