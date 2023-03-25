 
Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for speaking out

Hailey Bieber on Friday sent love and thanks to Selena Gomez after the latter asked people to be kinder to Justin Bieber's wife.

Earlier, taking to Instagram stories , the singer and actress posted a note writing,"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity."

"This isn't what I stand for," Gomez's note reads. "No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hours later, Hailey Bieber used her Instagram stories and wrote a note, thanking Gomez for speaking out:

All of this comes a month after social media was buzzing with speculation that Bieber and her friend Kylie Jenner were making reference to Gomez in a series of social media posts.

Hailey Bieber is married to Gomez's ex boyfriend, singer Justin Bieber, and their fan bases are often pitted against each other.

