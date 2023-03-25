Maryam Nawaz aims to unmask Imran Khan's 'handlers' next week

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media on November 1, 2022. — Twitter

PML-N prepares strategy to expose Imran Khan's false narrative.

Plans to raise awareness among people about facts: sources.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz to visit Kasur on Monday.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has now and then accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of enjoying support from within and outside the country, has prepared a strategy to expose the former prime minister's false narrative, The News reported Saturday citing sources.

According to the sources, the ruling party has planned to raise awareness among the people about the facts at the organisational conventions and gatherings.

PML-N Senior Vice President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz will unveil the identities of Imran Khan’s local and international handlers next week. She is going to address a rally in Kasur on Monday where she will reveal the facts, sources told The News.

Khan, the country’s deposed prime minister — whose government was ousted after a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly in April last year — is facing several legal cases and had been called by the courts to appear before them.

Previously, Maryam had alleged that the PTI chief was being supported by the judiciary, saying that the country needed honest judges, and not "Imran loyalists" (Imrandaar judges) for treating all political leaders without discrimination.

She made these comments while addressing a PML-N workers' convention in Rawalpindi. Maryam said that Khan was still being supported as he was not appearing before the courts and hearings in cases against him were being delayed.

She said she was not talking about honest judges but those part of the Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid legacy.



Mocking Khan, the PMLN senior vice-president said that while he could go to Rawalpindi for his party’s gathering with his injured leg, he “cannot appear before the court”. The politician added that if fingers were raised at the judiciary, it would have to conduct its accountability.

Speaking about the way Khan was facilitated to form a government in the past, Maryam said: “MPs of our party and those from others were made to switch loyalties to create his party. Those who did not support him were selectively disqualified.”

She alleged that earlier Khan reached the power corridors with the support of the establishment, and now he was attempting to use the shoulders of the judiciary to gain power once again.

In another public gathering, the PML-N vice president had said that claimed that the “facilitators” still wanted to save a person [Imran Khan] who had “already drowned”.

“I want to ask the facilitators why they want to save a person because of whom the country’s fate has sunk. That person drowned himself, but why are you people bent on [losing] your jobs?” she said while addressing the crowd during her party’s convention in Gujranwala.



She also questioned the judiciary for expediting cases against Nawaz Sharif and being lenient towards the deposed prime minister.

Maryam had also once alleged that Khan had pinned hopes on the judiciary to get into power again after the establishment left him in the lurch.