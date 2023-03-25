 
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for season 20 at ABC

Longest running primetime medical drama in TV history, Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for another season.

The finale of season 19 is set to air on May 18, 2023. Executive producer of the ABC series, Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner on Season 20.

Besides the showrunner Krista Vernoff, Grey’s Anatomy bade farewell to two of its chief characters this season. Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce, Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) half-sister in the medical drama, is departing the ABC series after nine years.

McCreary’s last episode as a series regular will air April 13. However, Kelly will make a final appearance later in the season just like Ellen Pompeo, who left the show on February 23.

Grey’s Anatomy is still popular for ABC, ranking as the network’s number one show in the adults 18-49 demographic. Moreover, according to ABC, it is currently averaging 10.7 million viewers per episode in Live+35 viewing on all platforms.

Along with Pompeo, the Season 19 cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” also includes Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Anthony Hill, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, and Scott Speedman. Kate Walsh also returned as Dr. Addison Montgomery, with series alums Jesse Williams and Greg Germann guest starring.

