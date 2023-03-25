Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet may ignore rigid royal rules at their grandfather King Charles coronation in May.



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have received an invitation to King Charles coronation but have not yet confirmed publicly whether they will attend.

They have also not confirmed whether they will bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet alongwith them.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson for Harry said.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Parenting and relationship expert Gifty Enright told Express UK that if the California-based royal couple attended the historic event with Archie and Lilibet, their parenting style would be "relaxed and progressive compared to the rest of the Royal Family".

The expert went on to say Archie and Lilibet "have the luxury of not being working royals" so they won't have "to conform to rigid rules", other royal children may have to follow that day.