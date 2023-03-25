Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper

Kanye West exes Julia Fox and Amber Rose compared their relationship with the controversial rapper in a podcast on Thursday.

Fox, 33 and Rose, 39, who dated Kanye, compared their relationship with the Donda rapper.

In her recent appearance as a guest on Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast, Rose recalled her relationship with the rapper who she dated from 2008 to 2010, thi romance put her into the spotlight.

"I don't shy away from that because it is a really big part of my story and how I became famous," the model revealed.

"I think the funny part is I didn't have anyone to look to and say, okay this happened to her so it's going to happen to me—I was the first. I was the girlfriend and then all of the sudden I was by myself walking around and paparazzi would follow me around, alone, and I would say 'I'm not famous, he's not with me'" she added.

Julia also chimed in during the interview and reflected on her own perception from her brief dating period with Ye after his breakup with wife Kim Kardashian.

"I have a theory that he has always been the same, kind of, and it's getting more extreme," the Uncut Gems star shared.

"I feel like he has always just had really lofting dreams and always kind of pushing the envelope as much as he can, pushing the boundaries—like if you tell the man no, he is going to find a way to get yes."

This candid revelation about her time with Kanye came two months after she shared where she and the Yeezy founder stand following their February 2022 split.

"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," the 33-year-old said during the January 4, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, "and I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."

Fox wanted to make it very clear that her time with the 45-year-old was brief.

"We were literally together for like a minute," she told host Andy Cohen. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything."

While for Rose, this wasn't the first time she opened up about her tumultuous relationship with the 45-year-old rapper since their breakup more than a decade ago.

"I have my own—I don't want to say ‘feelings' for him," she confessed on the It's Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast in July 2022, "because that sounds like it's a positive thing for Kanye—I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was."