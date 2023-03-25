 
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler 'cry

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Mark Strong said he accidentally punched Adam Sandler on Murder Mystery 2 stunt.

Speaking to BBC’s The One Show, the Shazam actor jokingly confessed to jab Sandler in the face during an action scene.

“The [action sequences] go on for ages,” he continued. “You’re doing one movement for ages and I had to literally hold [Sandler’s] shoulder and punch him but keep a [small distance] away from him because of where the camera was. And one time I caught him.”

The actor showed true professionalism as he to moved forward from the situation.

While fellow star Aniston poked fun about the incident in a video they sent to the BBC chat.

“We’re not gonna talk about Mark punching me in the face that time. Accidentally, Mark punched me in the face. You remember that Mark?” Sandler added.

The Uncut Gems actor said, You’re a good man though, Mark – I forgave him immediately and I was knocked out for about half a second.”

The Friends star added, “He cried a little bit but then he was over it,” before Sandler replied: “The tears went away and I was like, ‘Mark’s my friend'”.

