Zendaya forced to react on 'viral wedding' photos with Tom Holland?

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson went on the French talk show Quotidien to talk about their new movie The Drama.

The film is a dark rom-com about a couple whose wedding plans take a surprising turn so on the show, they joked, played games and even talked a little about Twilight.

The interview went viral in no time, especially in US, because people loved how good the celebrities looked on camera.

Quotidien is famous for having big stars like Billie Eilish, Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet and Sydney Sweeney but this segment got the most attention so far.

The moment everyone is talking about happened when the hosts showed Zendaya AI-generated wedding photos of her and her boyfriend Tom Holland.

They, however, also played a clip of stylist Law Roach hinting the couple might have already gotten married.

Zendaya laughed it off but her reaction looked awkward and many viewers said that it was uncomfortable and a little inappropriate.

Even though the show is loved for its style and big celebrity guests, this moment showed that surprises can sometimes go too far.

Earlier, Zendaya and Tom’s wedding pictures, which was made by Artificial Intelligence, went crazily viral that it reached to 10 millions likes, but of course it wasn’t true.