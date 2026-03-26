Brooks Nader speaks out after casting buzz in ‘Baywatch'

Brooks Nader is standing tall in her iconic red swimsuit.

The 27-year-old Sports Illustrated model addressed criticism after being cast in FOX’s upcoming Baywatch reboot, her first major acting role.

“I think the times are different and everyone is so multi hyphenate now,” Nader told Daily Mail.

“You can be both an actor and an influencer and have influence. And that’s the beauty of the culture social media has created.”

Nader isn’t the only digital star joining the reboot.

TikTok personality Noah Beck has been tapped for the principal cast, while gymnast turned creator Livvy Dunne will appear as a junior lifeguard.

Despite skepticism, Nader is confident the ensemble will honor the original series.

She said, “Baywatch was such an iconic series, and we have such a stacked cast of amazing talent. I know everyone’s gonna love it.”

Nader revealed in an interview in past she had “manifested” the opportunity years ago.

During her 2023 Sports Illustrated cover shoot, she chose a red one piece swimsuit because it felt “so Baywatch.”

“Lo and behold, it became the cover,” she said. “It’s kind of a full circle moment… my superpowers are scaring me!”

The reboot, starring Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon and Shay Mitchell as Trina, is set to premiere later this year.