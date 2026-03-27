Miley Cyrus reveals secret behind Jonas Brothers opening her tour in 2006

Miley Cyrus has let slip the real reason the Jonas Brothers ended up on her 2006 Best of Both Worlds Tour, and it had nothing to do with business strategy.

Speaking on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, the 33-year-old admitted the booking came down to one simple fact: she was dating Nick Jonas and didn't want to leave him behind.

"Literally, the reason that the Jonas Brothers were on tour with me was because Nick was my boyfriend, and I wanted to not leave my boyfriend," she said.

"So I'd be like, 'OK, well, I'll go on tour if my boyfriend can come.' And they're like, 'Cute, have your boyfriend open for the show.' Boom."

The special was packed with candid revelations.

Cyrus also shared that she had childhood crushes on both Zac Efron and her Hannah Montana co-star Mitchel Musso, and shed light on how Taylor Swift ended up in the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Swift, 36, appeared in a barn dance scene, performing her original song Crazier.

"This was kind of the beginning of her career, and they were looking for someone that would authentically, no shade, I guess, be performing in a barn. We both performed in the barn," Cyrus said.

She also spoke warmly about the song she and Swift co-wrote together, You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home, calling it a "banger" that "stands the test of time."

Perhaps the most unexpected revelation of the night, though, involved Panda Express.

Cyrus admitted that she and co-star Emily Osment used to make a habit of visiting the fast food chain after work, where she would order white rice and pour Diet Coke over it instead of soy sauce.

"I did something really gnarly," she said, before immediately defending herself. "I am from the south in a way that it's really hard to describe."