Ryan Gosling signs up with recent Oscar winning directors for new movie

Ryan Gosling is wasting no time lining up his next major project.

Days after Project Hail Mary shattered box office records, the actor has signed on to star in the next film from Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known as the Daniels.

The untitled Universal Pictures project is currently set for release on 19 November 2027, with the news confirmed by multiple outlets on Thursday, 26 March.

The timing is striking.

Project Hail Mary, Gosling's new science fiction adventure, opened to $80.6 million at the domestic box office in its first weekend, with a further $60.4 million collected internationally.

That makes it the biggest opening ever for an Amazon MGM Studios release, surpassing 2023's Creed III, and the largest domestic debut of the year so far, ahead of February's Scream 7.

Kwan and Scheinert, both 38, became one of Hollywood's most sought-after creative forces after Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the 2023 Academy Awards, winning seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan.

Gosling has been vocal about his belief in the theatrical experience.

At a surprise appearance at a New York City screening of Project Hail Mary earlier this week, he told the audience it was the film industry's "job to make things that make it worth you coming out" to cinemas.

His schedule for the next few years is formidable.

Alongside the Daniels project, he is set to star in the next Star Wars film, Starfighter, due in May 2027, and an action comedy with Will Ferrell titled Tough Guys.