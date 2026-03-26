Inside Usher, Sean “Diddy” Combs shocking connection

Usher weighed in on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ complicated legacy as the Bad Boy Records founder serves time for sex crimes.

In a recent Forbes interview, the 47-year-old singer was asked to play a word association game.

When Combs’ name came up, Usher responded simply, “Legacy.”

He elaborated, “In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer. I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he’s been misrepresented.”

Usher credited Combs as a mentor during his early career, describing him as a “really, really hard teacher” who taught him lessons in real time.

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect,” he continued. “I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws. But I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as businessmen, for us as people who have transitioned culture and ideas into something that’s tangible.”

He praised Combs’ ability to monetize culture and build opportunities for Black entrepreneurs.

“I’m not saying that every man is perfect,” he continued. “I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws. But I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as businessmen, for us as people who have transitioned culture and ideas into something that’s tangible.”

“That’s who I see that man as. And that’s what I choose to remember,” Usher said.

Despite the conviction, Usher emphasized Combs’ cultural impact, “So many people benefitted from what he created and I acknowledge that.”

Combs’ Sentence

Combs is currently serving a 50 month sentence for prostitution related charges.

His release date was recently moved up to April 25, 2028.

During sentencing, Combs expressed remorse, telling the court: “Because of my decision, I lost my freedom and the opportunity to raise my children and be there for my mother. I have been humbled and broken to my core.”