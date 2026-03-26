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Rachel Zegler set to appear in Hollywood's upcoming blockbuster? Know here

Rachel Zegler confirms that she’s working on a ‘secret’ musical movie

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 26, 2026

Rachel Zegler set to appear in Hollywood&apos;s upcoming blockbuster? Know here
Rachel Zegler set to appear in Hollywood's blockbuster? Here what we know

Rachel Zegler recently shared that she is working on a secret movie musical but she isn’t giving any details yet.

The West Side Story star talked to the London Evening Standard about her upcoming projects, which include both a comedy and a musical.

She didn’t say the name of the musical but her excitement was clear which left her fans and the audience excited.

“It’s a musical film I’m really excited about and I wish I could tell you what it is because I’m working with some f–king amazing people on it. But I can’t,” Zegler shared.

One of her confirmed projects is the comedy She Gets It From Me, which is directed by Julia von Heinz.

Zegler stars in it with Marisa Tomei and Ed Helms and the film is currently in post-production.

It’s not clear, however, if the secret musical is part of this or a separate project.

All of the star’s fans have followed their favourite actress closely after her breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and her lead in Disney’s Snow White.

Rachel also opened up about the racist backlash she faced after being cast as Snow White and shared a little about her personal life.

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