'Criminal Minds: Evolution' gets darker as THIS star joins the cast

Connor Storrie, the rising star who impressed everyone in Heated Rivalry, is set to appear in the hit show Criminal Minds: Evolution.

All of the 26-year-old star’s fans are now excited to see him join the cast, even though details about his character are being just kept secret for now.

The new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution will start on May 28 on Paramount+.

The show follows the FBI’s behavioural Analysis Unit as they solve complicated and dangerous criminal cases. Storrie, however, will be joining other big guest stars, like Justin Kirk, Yvette Nicole Brown, Clark Gregg and Jeri Ryan, who have all appeared in past episodes.

Storrie’s role came right after his stunning performance in Heated Rivalry, where he played Ilya Rozanov and gained a lot of attention.

While no one knows which episode he will appear in or exactly what he will do, fans are curious to see how he will fit into the team and the story.

Criminal Minds: Evolution has been popular since it returned, mixing intense cases with emotional storytelling.

With the new season coming soon and another one already confirmed, Storrie’s guest role is expected to bring even more excitement and attention to the show.