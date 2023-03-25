 
Jisoo from Blackpink unveils third concept poster for her solo debut

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo has come out with another concept photo for her upcoming solo debut Me. The single album will be released on March 31st.

Similar to her other teasers and concept photos, the shot focuses on a vibrant shade of red while Jisoo stares into the camera. The shades of red, green and black have made a frequent or constant appearance in all of the shots so far. The colour palette goes with the title of her upcoming track Flower.

Fans are highly anticipating the release of the track as Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment revealed that the music video for the song has the highest budget of any of their projects so far.

Jisoo is the last member from Blackpink to be getting a solo music project. Jennie was the first member to release a solo track, followed by Rosé and then the youngest member Lisa.

