Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to relax after being called ‘Mrs Kohli’

Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to calm down at Bollywood Hungama Awards

Anushka Sharma made an appearance at an event on Saturday and had a fun interaction with a paparazzi who won’t stop chanting her name as ‘Mrs Kohli.’

She earlier made an appearance at Indian Sports Honors Awards with husband Virat Kohli and looked absolutely dazzling a purple floral gown. While Kohli opted for a black dinner suit. Earlier today, she appeared at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards in a stunning dress.



She decided to wear a black dress and paired it up with Serpenti necklace. As soon as she arrived at the venue, paparazzi started chanting her name. One of them kept addressing her as ‘Mrs Kohli’ to which she said, “Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan (my ears)… I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday.”

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress next.