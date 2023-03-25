 
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to relax after being called ‘Mrs Kohli’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to calm down at Bollywood Hungama Awards
Anushka Sharma asks paparazzi to calm down at Bollywood Hungama Awards 

Anushka Sharma made an appearance at an event on Saturday and had a fun interaction with a paparazzi who won’t stop chanting her name as ‘Mrs Kohli.’

She earlier made an appearance at Indian Sports Honors Awards with husband Virat Kohli and looked absolutely dazzling a purple floral gown. While Kohli opted for a black dinner suit. Earlier today, she appeared at Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards in a stunning dress.

She decided to wear a black dress and paired it up with Serpenti necklace. As soon as she arrived at the venue, paparazzi started chanting her name. One of them kept addressing her as ‘Mrs Kohli’ to which she said, “Relax! Why are you all shouting? Wait! Mere kaan (my ears)… I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday.”

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress next. 

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan confesses she used divorce to emotionally blackmail Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan confesses she used divorce to emotionally blackmail Saif Ali Khan
Arjun Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Arjun Kapoor pays heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors

Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital, fans compare him to Kabir Singh

Ranbir Kapoor spotted at hospital, fans compare him to Kabir Singh
Urvashi Rautela addresses herself as an independent woman

Urvashi Rautela addresses herself as an independent woman

Taapsee Pannu reveals she is excited to play comic role in ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’

Taapsee Pannu reveals she is excited to play comic role in ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan’
Taapsee Pannu feels ‘tired’ of unrealistic expectations

Taapsee Pannu feels ‘tired’ of unrealistic expectations

Anshuman Jha reveals reason behind two ceremonies with Sierra Winters

Anshuman Jha reveals reason behind two ceremonies with Sierra Winters

'3 Idiots' sequel: Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi's reaction breaks the internet

'3 Idiots' sequel: Boman Irani, Jaaved Jaaferi's reaction breaks the internet
Pooja Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to wear masks

Pooja Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, urges people to wear masks
Amitabh Bachchan resumes work post suffering an injury on 'Project K' sets

Amitabh Bachchan resumes work post suffering an injury on 'Project K' sets
Sara Ali Khan shares 'one thing' she learnt about showbiz in five years

Sara Ali Khan shares 'one thing' she learnt about showbiz in five years