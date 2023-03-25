Miley Cyrus reveals Hannah Montana changed her life on 16th anniversary

 
Miley Cyrus has recently celebrated the 16th anniversary of Hannah Montana aired on the Disney Channel.

The Flowers singer took to Twitter and posted a video on the occasion of her series anniversary.

“Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago, my life changed forever when HM premiered,” wrote the Party in the USA singer.

She continued, “Because of your loyalty and support I've had the honour to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life.”

She also posted a video of herself in which she could be seen singing the Hoedown Throwdown song from the series.

In 2009, this song was featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie.

In another post, the singer shared photos from Hannah Montana and captioned it, “Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!”

Earlier this month, Miley revealed that she's the “happiest she has been in a long time”, according to PEOPLE.

