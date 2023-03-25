 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
Kate Bosworth and Justin are engaged: Sources claim

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have said "Yes" to each other and got engaged. 

PEOPLE claimed on Friday, March 24, that Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have gotten engaged.

This news comes after Kate flashed a diamond ring on her wedding finger at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 12.

An insider revealed that the Blue Crush actress was "showing off her engagement ring" and is on "cloud nine." The source added that she has been telling friends how "great" He's Just Not That Into You actor is.

Kate and Justin met each other during the filming of House of Darkness in Arkansas in 2021 and confirmed their romance in March 2022.

