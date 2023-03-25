Amanda Holden shares her views on David Walliam’s exit from BGT

Amanda Holden has recently addressed David Walliams’s exit from Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).



Earlier this year, Walliams was replaced on the ITV talent show following a leaked set recording from 2020 in which the actor and author making explicit comments about a contestant.

In a new interview with The Times, Holden, who has been a judge on the show since 2007, discussed about Walliam’s decision to step down from the show.

“It’s not the mafia we work for. Oh my God, no!” said the 52-year-old.

Holden continued, “He decided to step away. [Fellow BGT judge] Alesha [Dixon] and I are having dinner with him in two weeks and he’s very happy writing. It was just… time to step back.”

When questioned if Walliams’s offending statements “merely reflect what most judges are really thinking”.

To this, Holden replied, “No, I don’t think so. I personally never forget how nerve-racking it is to audition.”

“It’s terrifying. And also, we all have kids and that’s important. Since Simon [Cowell] had Eric [his nine-year-old son] he has more empathy. I think he imagines it could be Eric up there,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli was announced as Walliams’s replacement in January this year.