Sunday Mar 26 2023
Katy Perry demonstrates learning viral ‘doll eye’ trick

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry finally shows off the way she learned the viral doll eye trick that surprised social media.

The singer explained her motivation behind learning the trick and admitted, “I’ve sat in a hair and make-up chair for 15 years.”

“If they’re putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone is putting my hair up into a French twist, I want to give notes in real-time," she also added during the course of the video.

She even demonstrated the entire thing in the video and added, “I can close one eye at a time and still, like, maintain all function.”

