Jensen Ackles, Melissa Roxburgh set to reprise roles in ‘Tracker' season 3?

Tracker creator Elwood Reid addressed the possibility of Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh returning to Tracker season three as Colter’s siblings.

The TV series is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, starring Justin Harley as Colter Shaw.

The synopsis states, "a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family."

Season three, which was premiered last year in October, went on a midseason hiatus and is set to return on March 1.

With its return the fans are also anticipating Ackles and Roxburgh to reprise their roles.

In an interview with the TV Insider, Reid when asked about if either of them are returning to show, he said, “We’re going to try.”

“If Jensen has a hole in his schedule at the end of the year, I’d like to book him in there or try to get him in there,” Reid added. “He’s just fun to have in the show. It all depends on — he’s a busy guy.”

Ackles is currently busy with offshoot of The Boys and Vought Rising.

Reid continued, “So, I mean, as soon as he gets done with that, like I said before, I grabbed him in his only vacation he had all year. I grabbed him for eight days of that vacation.”

The same issue is with Roxburgh, who is also set to star on The Hunting Party season two slated for release on January 8.

Despite the maker’s efforts for trying to get Ackles and Roxburgh on the show, he emphasised that all in all the show is originally Colter Shaw’s, even when adding new characters and storylines of having guest appearances “I’m hammering home most of the writers and to the editors and the directors, is its always Colter’s show. Always.”

Previously, Ackles starred in season one as Russell, estranged older brother and then returned in season 2.

Meanwhile, Roxburgh was first seen in season as Dory, Colter’s younger sister , who also later appeared in season two.