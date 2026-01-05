Seth Rogen feels he can 'cancel therapy' after Critics Choice Award win

Seth Rogen wins Best Actor award for 'The Studio'

Seth Rogen is on cloud nine after his big win on the Critics Choice Awards.

The 43-year-old comedian won the Best Actor Award in a Comedy Series titled The Studio.

The category also included nominations like Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This, Alexander Skarsgard for Murderbot, David Alan Grier for St. Denis Medical, Danny McBride for The Righteous Gemstones and Ted Danson for A Man on the Inside.

On hearing his name as winner of the category, Rogen could not control his excitement.

He was so happy that he even made plans of cancelling his next therapy session as he feels that this award has fixed everything.

In his acceptance speech, the Neighbors actor said, "This is so nice as someone who deeply, deeply, deeply cares what critics think of them and their work.”

He continued, “This is what I’m looking for. I can cancel therapy this week, this is like - I’m good. I’m fixed. I’m fine, I think."

Seth concluded the speech by thanking everyone for the love and support.

"Thank you all for this. I love all your work so much, it’s an honour to be in a room with you all."

The Studio also helped him win 2025’s Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy series.

The satirical show featured him along with Chase Sui Wonders, Dave Franco, Zoe Kravitz and others.