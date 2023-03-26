Prince Harry ‘going back on his word’ to protect Diana’s legacy

File Footage

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry’s silence over The Crown’s depiction of Diana’s crash, and have chalked it up to his promise for ‘squillion-dollar deal he can’t squander.



Journalist Jane Moore brought these revelations to light.

Moore's admissions were shared with The Sun and read, “The mangled wreckage of a black Mercedes has been spotted on the set of the sixth and final series of Netflix drama The Crown, which will cover Princess Diana’s death.”

“No doubt Prince Harry – who has been very vocal about protecting his mother’s memory from exploitation – will have something to say about this dramatic rehashing of such a tragic event in his life.”

“But so far? Nada,” she went on to add.

“Call me an old cynic, but could this silence be in any way related to the squillion-dollar deal that he and Meghan have with the streaming giant?”