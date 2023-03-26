 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘going back on his word’ to protect Diana’s legacy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

File Footage

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry’s silence over The Crown’s depiction of Diana’s crash, and have chalked it up to his promise for ‘squillion-dollar deal he can’t squander.

Journalist Jane Moore brought these revelations to light.

Moore's admissions were shared with The Sun and read, “The mangled wreckage of a black Mercedes has been spotted on the set of the sixth and final series of Netflix drama The Crown, which will cover Princess Diana’s death.”

“No doubt Prince Harry – who has been very vocal about protecting his mother’s memory from exploitation – will have something to say about this dramatic rehashing of such a tragic event in his life.”

“But so far? Nada,” she went on to add.

“Call me an old cynic, but could this silence be in any way related to the squillion-dollar deal that he and Meghan have with the streaming giant?”

More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham
Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92

Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92
New wax statue of King Charles makes up for cancelled France visit

New wax statue of King Charles makes up for cancelled France visit
Jason Derulo launches first TV show, 'Project Icon'

Jason Derulo launches first TV show, 'Project Icon'
'Gordita Chronicles' creator blames Hollywood's 'diversity problem' for cancelled show

'Gordita Chronicles' creator blames Hollywood's 'diversity problem' for cancelled show
'Paint' actor Owen Wilson admits 'wig' helped his performance

'Paint' actor Owen Wilson admits 'wig' helped his performance
Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film

Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation, claims royal expert
‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail

‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail
Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’

Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ensure celebration for Archie on ‘momentous day’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ensure celebration for Archie on ‘momentous day’
Prince William’s new major role revealed

Prince William’s new major role revealed