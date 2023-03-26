 
Sunday Mar 26 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle creating ‘own royal court’ in the US

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning on making their very own royal court.

The commentator and founder of YouTube channel the Royal News Network issued these claims.

She questioned, “Number one, yes they do definitely want to create their own royal sphere in the United States. Obviously, we do not have a monarchy here and nor do we want one, so they're welcome to live here like other royals do but don't make yourself a royal of the United States - huge difference there.”

She also referenced the Megxit deal and added, “I think they are just trying to recreate what they wanted, what their vision was for themselves that they couldn't have in the UK, in the US.”

There “they could not get their way, I think at the end of the day that was their big anger point. They were not going to get their way.”

