 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s new major role revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Prince William’s new major role revealed
Prince William’s new major role revealed

Prince William, heir to British throne, is set to assume the role of ‘global statesman’ and his surprise visit to Poland was part of this new position.

The Daily Mail quoted a Kensington Palace spokesman reported: ‘It was important for the Prince to travel to Poland last week to not only recognise the duty of our troops, but also to shine a light on the ongoing humanitarian crisis. This is a continuation of the evolution of his role as a global statesman.”

The spokesperson further said, “We talk often about him using his global platform for the good of the environment via Earthshot. But this is the first opportunity for him to take a visit of this kind as Prince of Wales, and given that it is one of the biggest political issues facing every country on the planet, this is a demonstration of him growing as a statesman-like figure.”

Last week, Prince William visited Poland where he met British and Polish troops.

He said, “This afternoon I travelled to Poland to meet British and Polish troops, where I heard about their extraordinary work in support of Ukraine.”


More From Entertainment:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham
Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92

Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92
New wax statue of King Charles makes up for cancelled France visit

New wax statue of King Charles makes up for cancelled France visit
Jason Derulo launches first TV show, 'Project Icon'

Jason Derulo launches first TV show, 'Project Icon'
'Gordita Chronicles' creator blames Hollywood's 'diversity problem' for cancelled show

'Gordita Chronicles' creator blames Hollywood's 'diversity problem' for cancelled show
'Paint' actor Owen Wilson admits 'wig' helped his performance

'Paint' actor Owen Wilson admits 'wig' helped his performance
Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film

Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation, claims royal expert
‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail

‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail
Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’

Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ensure celebration for Archie on ‘momentous day’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ensure celebration for Archie on ‘momentous day’
Andrew Lloyd Webber announces tragic death of son Nicolas after cancer battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces tragic death of son Nicolas after cancer battle