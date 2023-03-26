'Gordita Chronicles' creator blames Hollywood's 'diversity problem' for cancelled show

Creator Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz spoke up about her feelings on the cancellation of Gordita Chronicles, the HBO Max show about a chubby Dominican girl.

“Not only was it disappointing when we heard about the cancellation, it was a shock because we were working to start shooting [Season 2] a few weeks later,” she told Rolling Stone.

“It felt very unjust. It didn’t matter that our show was beloved, it didn’t matter that we had good audience numbers. It didn’t matter that we were writing about content that was important for underrepresented communities. None of that mattered.”

The show was cancelled only a month after being released in June 2022.

Muñoz-Liebowitz says that the lack of patronage for series from executives highlights a great problem in Hollywood.

“It’s wild to have to fight so hard to keep your content on the air,” Muñoz-Liebowitz added.

“And a big part of it is the demographics of the people making choices on the business side. If we don’t have executive talent who see themselves in the material, they’re not going to care enough to fight for something because they don’t connect to it. And again, this is a piece of a diversity problem that we have in Hollywood right now.”

Gordita Chronicles follows Carlota "Cucu" Castelli in the 1980s as she leaves her home in Santo Domingo to pursue the American Dream after her father's work transfers him to Miami.